WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The second annual Plein Air Art Festival began over the weekend at the Ann Norton Sculpture Garden.

The event is hosted by the Lighthouse Arts Center and featured over 20 artists participating in the "paint out" competition. Both professional and amateur artists contributed.

Others participated virtually from various points around the country.

The Plein Art Festival runs through Saturday. For more information visit https://www.lighthousearts.org/.