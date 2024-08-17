21-year-old motorcyclist dies in vehicle accident in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead following a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

At around 1 a.m. Aug 17., Michael Phillips was driving his motorcycle northbound on Haverhill Road, approaching the entrance to Holiday Mobile Home Park.

Phillips crashed into the driver's side of a vehicle that pulled out of the mobile home park to turn left across Haverhill Road.

Phillips was ejected off the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. According to the accident report, Phillips was wearing a helmet and alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the incident.

The driver of the second vehicle has minor injuries.