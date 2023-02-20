Watch Now
20th Annual Palm Beach Show continues at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach

The show runs through Tuesday and tickets cost $30
The Palm Beach Show 12202023.jpg
T.A. Walker
This crocodile fossil encapsulated in lime stone is estimated to be about 50 million years old.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 12:42:57-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 20th Annual Palm Beach Show continues through Tuesday at the Convention Center in West Palm Beach.

The show is a high-end showcase featuring items from every genre.

From dinosaur fossils, estimated to be over 50 million years old with an asking price of $1.2 million, to a Norman Rockwell painting, from antique binoculars to a giant gorilla— the show has a smorgasbord of items.

The show runs through Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and tickets cost $30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
