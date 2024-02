WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are looking to identify a man and woman who stole from a store in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The theft occurred on Feb. 13 at the Guitar Center located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Surveillance images show a man and woman wearing masks inside the store.

PBSO is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.