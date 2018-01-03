2-vehicle rollover crash closes Broadway in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police are investigating a serious, rollover crash Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of Broadway involving two cars.

The wreck occurred sometime before 5 a.m. near 43rd Street and a BP gas station.

North Palm Beach police said three people were taken to the hospital after some sort of incident started in Jupiter.

The roof of a red car had to be torn off by rescue crews to remove the victims, while a white car was spotted lying on its roof.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and showed emergency crews had used foam to either prevent or put out a fire.

Four people were inside the white vehicle and one person was in the red car.

Agencies from West Palm Beach, Jupiter and North Palm Beach are at the scene. Traffic homicide investigators are also investigating the wreck.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway are closed in the area.