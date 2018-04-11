2 suspects wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder at Sugar Daddy's Club

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two men are wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder after a shooting outside a suburban West Palm Beach strip club.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office PBSO says two men approached the victim at Sugar Daddy's Club on April 6, 2018 and attempted to take his personal property.

According to PBSO, the victim refused and began to flee when he was chased and shot at by the suspects.

The suspects fled in a white Toyota RAV4.

Suspect 1, the driver of the vehicle, is described as a black male wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts and sneakers.

Suspect 2 was described as a black male with long dreads and wearing all white.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.