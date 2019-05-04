2 juveniles steal car at knifepoint in West Palm Beach, police chase ends in crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two juveniles were arrested after police say they stole a car at knifepoint and then crashed into two vehicles during a police pursuit.
On Saturday, two minors stole a Hyundai in the area near 4415 Broadway Avenue in West Palm Beach at 5:45 a.m.
At 4:50 p.m. the suspects were spotted near Banyan Boulevard and Tamarind Avenue.
Police pursued the suspects to the area of Parker Avenue and Southern Boulevard. During the chase the suspect vehicle ran a red light, striking two vehicles - first a BMW and then a Mercury.
Both suspects were arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
No one in the other cars was injured.
HAPPENING NOW: WPB police say 2 arrested after stealing a silver Hyundai at knifepoint this AM. Police pursued car before it crashed into 2 others at the intersection of Parker Ave & Southern Blvd. innocent victims received minor injuries. We talk to 1 of the drivers on camera. pic.twitter.com/cMJpsTUHAw— Jillian Idle (@JillianIdlewptv) May 4, 2019