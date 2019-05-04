Menu

Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

2 juveniles steal car at knifepoint in West Palm Beach, police chase ends in crash

Posted: 6:14 PM, May 04, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-05 15:57:14Z
items.[0].videoTitle
Two juveniles were arrested after police say they stole a car at knifepoint and then crashed into two vehicles during a police pursuit.
WPTV-juvenile-carjacking-050419-01.jpg
WPTV-juvenile-carjacking-050419-02.jpg
WPTV-juvenile-carjacking-050419-03.jpg

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two juveniles were arrested after police say they stole a car at knifepoint and then crashed into two vehicles during a police pursuit.

On Saturday, two minors stole a Hyundai in the area near 4415 Broadway Avenue in West Palm Beach at 5:45 a.m.

At 4:50 p.m. the suspects were spotted near Banyan Boulevard and Tamarind Avenue.

Police pursued the suspects to the area of Parker Avenue and Southern Boulevard. During the chase the suspect vehicle ran a red light, striking two vehicles - first a BMW and then a Mercury.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No one in the other cars was injured.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Keeping you ahead of the weather and traffic