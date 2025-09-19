2 arrested after vandalizing buildings with graffiti in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two men have been arrested for committing graffiti-related crimes around West Palm Beach since February, police said.

According to police, the word “SWAMP” was spray-painted at several locations. Surveillance footage linked Connor Stromoski, 28, as the primary suspect and Samuel Lawson, 28, as a second suspect.

Police say that in one incident on April 29, Stromoski and Lawson climbed a rear gate and went to the rooftop of 313 Datura Street at around 11 p.m. to spray graffiti on the building.

Stromoski was located by police on Aug. 22 while carrying spray paint, can caps, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He confessed that "SWAMP" was his tag and affirmed being in the surveillance video. Stromoski faces two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of marijuana possession and one count of possession of drug equipment.

Lawson was found on Sept. 6 and is charged with one count of burglary of an unoccupied structure and one count of criminal mischief.