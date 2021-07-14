Watch
17-year-old girl from West Palm Beach missing since June

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jul 14, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Deputies say Seoeun Lee was last seen on June 26 in West Palm Beach.

Lee is described as having black hair and brown eyes, but no specifics were given for weight or height.

If you have any information about Lee, you're asked to contact PBSO.

