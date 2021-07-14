17-year-old girl from West Palm Beach missing since June

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Deputies say Seoeun Lee was last seen on June 26 in West Palm Beach.

We are looking for Seoeun Lee. We consider her to be in danger. She was last seen on 6/26/2021 in West Palm Beach, where she is known to frequent.



Lee is described as having black hair and brown eyes, but no specifics were given for weight or height.

If you have any information about Lee, you're asked to contact PBSO.