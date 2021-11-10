11-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from West Palm Beach.
Serenity Johnson was last seen at an apartment complex near Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard.
Have you seen Serenity?— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 10, 2021
Serenity Johnson is missing and she is only 11 years old. She went missing from 1607 Quail Lake Dr. Apartments in #WestPalmBeach. RT to help us bring her back home. #Missing pic.twitter.com/7RyR8nuDBX
Officials didn't say how long Serenity has been missing.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.