11-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach

Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Serenity Johnson, 11, was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail in West Palm Beach.
Serenity Johnson, missing 11-year-old girl
Posted at 8:08 AM, Nov 10, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from West Palm Beach.

Serenity Johnson was last seen at an apartment complex near Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Officials didn't say how long Serenity has been missing.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

