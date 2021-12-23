Watch
1 West Palm Beach teen found safe, 1 still missing

Police are seeking to locate 16-year-old Lesli Perez
West Palm Beach police
Lesli Perez (left) and Jocelyn Saavedra (right)
Lesli Perez and Jocelyn Saavedra
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:09:49-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police have located one missing teen but are still searching for one other.

Authorities said Jocelyn Saavedra, 16, was found safe Thursday at noon.

However, police need the public's help locating 16-year-old Lesli Perez.

Perez is described as Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black slide sandals in the area of Pinewood Avenue in West Palm Beach.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

