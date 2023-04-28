1 person shot in West Palm Beach, police searching for shooter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital on Friday morning following a shooting in West Palm Beach.

Police responded to the area of Broadway and 29th Street just before 8 a.m. and set up a perimeter as they search for the shooter.

Mike Jachles, the public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said a SWAT Team is surrounding a home.

Broadway between 26th Street and 30th Street is shut down while police search for the gunman.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.