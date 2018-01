WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police are investigating a homicide Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 7:27 p.m. near 43rd Street and Broadway.

One person was found dead at the scene, officials say.

One adult male was injured and is expected to survive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.