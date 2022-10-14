Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

1 injured in Brinks truck rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach

The crash blocked 3 lanes of traffic
One person is recovering in the hospital after a multi-car crash caused a Brinks truck to rollover on Interstate 95 Friday morning.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:28:31-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a multi-car crash caused a Brinks truck to rollover on Interstate 95 Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy attempted to cut across two lanes when the car collided with the Brinks truck, causing it to overturn and hit a semitruck.

The accident blocked three right lanes of traffic and created delays for morning commuters.

The passenger in the Brinks truck was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms