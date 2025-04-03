Police investigate fatal shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday evening.

WPTV

Officers responded after a ShotSpotter was activated at 8:27 p.m. along the 1100 block of Henrietta Avenue.

Police located an individual with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead by rescue crews.

This is an ongoing investigation. The victim has not been identified and no information has been shared about a suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.