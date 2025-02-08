1 dead after getting hit by Brightline in West Palm Beach, surrounding roads closed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An incident involving a Brightline train has caused road closures in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the West Palm Beach Police (WPBPD), a Brightline train was traveling southbound along the 3200 block of Pinewood Avenue when it hit a pedestrian.

"...the engineer and conductor observed an individual trespassing on the tracks. They applied the emergency brakes, sounded the horn, and slowed the train. The individual did not move and was fatally struck," WPBPD said in a press release.

The intersection of Pinewood Avenue and 30th Street is closed as detectives are on scene.