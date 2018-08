WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach early Sunday.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a vehicle crashed at Vista Parkway and Okeechobee Boulevard at 4:51 a.m.

There was heavy damage and firefighters used extrication tools to get to the patients.

There was one fatality and one person was transported to a local trauma hospital for treatment of their injuries.