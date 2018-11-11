1 dead, 1 injured in West Palm Beach block party shooting

WPTV Webteam
7:56 AM, Nov 11, 2018
West Palm Beach police department

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One man is dead and another injured in a double shooting Saturday night in West Palm Beach.

Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred at approximately 10:32 p.m. along the 600 block of 9th Street.

According to investigators, the men were shot at a block party. When officers arrived one man was discovered deceased, apparently due to gunfire.

Another man was later found at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

