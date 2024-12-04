1 dead, 1 critical after being ejected from box truck in West Palm Beach crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead and another man is in critical condition after they were both ejected from a box truck during a crash involving an SUV, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on 7300 block South Dixie Highway.

Police said the impact ejected the driver and passenger in the truck and neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where one died and the other is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

South Dixie Highway was shut down for hours are police investigated the crash and has since reopened.