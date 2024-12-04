Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

1 dead, 1 critical after being ejected from box truck in West Palm Beach crash

fatal crash in West Palm Beach on south dixie highway Dec 4 2024.jpeg
West Palm Beach Police Department
fatal crash in West Palm Beach on south dixie highway Dec 4 2024.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead and another man is in critical condition after they were both ejected from a box truck during a crash involving an SUV, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on 7300 block South Dixie Highway.

Police said the impact ejected the driver and passenger in the truck and neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where one died and the other is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

South Dixie Highway was shut down for hours are police investigated the crash and has since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening