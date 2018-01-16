$2 Tuesdays back again this year at the South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The South Florida Fair is in its first full week of fun.

If you have kids or go in a large group, the cost for food, tickets and rides can definitely add up.

That's why the fair is launching another year of special promotions.

The fair's debut of $2 "Fat" Tuesdays last year was so popular, organizers brought it back again this year.

Admission for the entire family, most rides and select food is just $2. Every vendor is offering at least one special item from their menu for $2 to honor the promotion.

Families of four or more say it can cost up to $300 or more if they pay for everything full price.

"And we're aware of that so we try to be as price conscious as we can be in order to have all the offerings that the fair has so we offer deals on all the 17 days. But Tuesday's are the best deal," said Victoria Chourris, president of the South Florida Fair.

There's even more discounts coming up.

Senior day is Monday where people 60 or better can get in for $5.

Next Thursday, Jan. 25 is American Heroes Day where military and first responders plus their families can get in for $7. There's also ride discounts on that day.Wednesday, Jan. 17 is Goodwill's BOGO day. Buy one regular price adult gate admission and the second person will get in free with a coupon. Coupons are available at any Goodwill store or by clicking here on the fair website.

Also coming up are the Bike Nite Parades, which people have two dates to choose from.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 24, people riding a motorcycle and their passenger can get in for $5 per person. You MUST ride on a motorcycle to receive the admission special.

Staging begins at 6 p.m. on those days, with the parade kicking off at 6:30 p.m. More than 300 motorcycles will parade through the fairgrounds.

Click here to learn more about special days and ways to save.