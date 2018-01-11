Police investigating homicide in West Palm Beach

Monica Magalhaes
9:49 PM, Jan 10, 2018
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening. 

The incident happened 7 p.m. along the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue.

Officers responded to 911 calls related to gunfire at 7 p.m. and found the victim, an adult male, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to Sgt. Dave LeFont, this  is the first murder in West Palm Beach this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

