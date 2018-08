WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a missing West Palm Beach man.

Iyan Warnick, 20, was last seen on May 15 at his residence in West Palm Beach.

Officials say Iyan told his mother he was headed to South Carolina with a friend, named Matt, possibly driving a blue vehicle.

Anyone with information about Iyan whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.