West Palm Beach Commission scheduled to vote on opening medical marijuana dispensaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The West Palm Beach City Commission will vote Monday night on allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the city.

However, there will be some restrictions, which include no dispensaries within 500 feet of a school.

There are already two dispensaries in Lake Worth and several on the Treasure Coast.

Commissioners will also look at improvements to Rosemary Avenue between Okeechobee and Evernia Street in CityPlace.

The city says the goal is to improve the quality of life for people who live, work and play in the area. The project would include new landscaping and lighting.

Work could begin next month and wrap up in November.

Monday's commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

