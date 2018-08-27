Wells Fargo bank robbed in suburban West Palm Beach

WPTV Webteam
3:12 PM, Aug 27, 2018

Wells Fargo bank robbed in suburban West Palm Beach.

WPTV
A masked man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in suburban West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 12:15 at the bank in the 4500 block of Community Drive.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect was a white man wearing an olive-colored cap with a khaki brim and a mask. They also said he had on a black shirt and khaki-colored pants.

The sheriff's office said he left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one saw a weapon, but the man implied he had one, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
 

