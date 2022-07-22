Wellington's multi-million dollar town center development advances to next phase

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Phase two of Wellington’s multi-million dollar town center development project is well underway and ahead of schedule.

The $8 million project includes three main components. A new parking area, expansion upgrades to the amphitheater and Scott’s Place playground.

“The Best part about this project is that it continues to be a work in progress,” said Jim Barnes, Village Manager.

We’re continuing to make this really the center of Wellington where everybody gathers and governs.”

What was once a green space, is being converted into a new parking lot for those visiting Village Hall and the new community center.

Once construction is complete, the village’s amphitheater will be able to accommodate more people for performances, events and food trucks with an added green space roughly the size of two football fields.

“Very excited, very excited. It’s a step in the right direction for Wellington especially with your taxes and what not, you need to see that growth,” said Laura Moreno.

Moreno has called Wellington home for the past 20 years and is looking forward to the upgrades.

“They needed to, because the chairs are on top of each other," she said, "and you have no social distancing whatsoever."

Families will also see changes at the Scott’s Place Playground which will remain closed until construction is finished. Village leaders say in the meantime families can take advantage of at least 30 other neighborhood parks located throughout the village.

“The good news is that when we reopen we will have additional space to accommodate them and in the future we will have additional space to accommodate better and more equipment,”said Barnes.

For a complete list of village parks, click here.

Construction for the project is set to be completed by April 2023.