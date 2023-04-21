Wellington woman wins $1 million in Powerball from November

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington woman has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball Lottery drawing held on Nov. 7, 2022, the one in which there was a record $2.07 billion payout.

On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced that Jean Scalea, 44, claimed the prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but her Power Ball number, 6, did not match the winner

The white balls were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball number was 10.

Florida Lottery Communications Powerball ticket for Jean Scalea, of Wellington, on Nov. 7, 2022.

In that drawing, Edwin Castro, of California, won the U.S.-record $2.04 billion prize. The numbers were not released until the next morning because of technical difficulties.

A total of 11,206,807 players won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 Million!



Scalea purchased her ticket from Wellington Marathon at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. Saturday with an estimated $20 million jackpot.



