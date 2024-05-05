Wellington offers free transportation service for residents 55 and older

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington is offering a free door-to-door transportation service for residents 55 and older.

In a partnership with Freebee, service began Wednesday.

.

"We are thrilled to offer this service, breaking down transportation barriers and ensuring our seniors can reach their destinations conveniently and affordably," Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes said. "With more than 100 seniors already re-registered, we’re already seeing that this is needed and appreciated in our community."

Tesla electric vehicles are used from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with no service on Sundays.

Rides can be scheduled for same-day service with an average wait time of 15 minutes. Commuters can also schedule rides up to five days in advance, providing flexibility and reliability.

The service area includes anywhere within the Wellington Municipal boundaries, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and surrounding medical offices, and along US-441 (Southern Boulevard to Lake Worth Road).

Residents can sign up by visiting the Community Center for a one-time registration (bring ID and water or utility bill). Information can also be provided via email to rides@wellingtonfl.gov.

The Ride Freebee mobile app can be found on the App Store or Google Play. Users in need of accessibility accommodations or who do not have a smartphone can call 855-918-3733 to request a ride.

For more information about the Freebee transportation service, visit wellingtonfl.gov/Rides [wellingtonfl.us11.list-manage.com].

One year ago in March, Fort Pierce began offering its residents the service with Freebee. Earlier the service began in Delray Beach.

Freebie offers service in 40 municipalities and campuses in Florida,and Virginia Beach, Va.