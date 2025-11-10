Wellington man turns $10 into $3.8 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington man will have a little extra cash to spend this holiday season.

Officials with the Florida Lottery announced Monday that Shuangjie Fan, 31, of Wellington, claimed the $5,000 a week for life top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game.

Florida Lottery Shuangjie Fan of Wellington won a top prize playing the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,897,000, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Fan purchased his $10 winning ticket from a Marathon gas station located at 2741 S. State Road 7 in Wellington.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.30. However, the odds of winning the top prize for this game are 1-in-5,468,865