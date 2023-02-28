Wellington man illegally recorded woman in underwear inside Forever 21 changing room, arrest report says

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington man is under arrest after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he illegally recorded video of a woman in her underwear inside a changing room at a Forever 21 store.

Juan Carlos Rojas, 62, is facing a charge of video voyeurism.

According to Rojas' arrest report, a Palm Beach County deputy responded to the store inside the Mall at Wellington Green just after 5 p.m. Sunday following a "lewd act complaint."

A woman said that while she was in a changing room inside Forever 21, "she saw a black in color cell phone she believed to be recording her," the arrest report stated.

The phone was "pointing up at her" while she was in her underwear.

The woman screamed, got dressed, then pursued the man who she believed was responsible. According to the report, she later identified the suspect as Rojas.

The report stated that when a Palm Beach County deputy questioned Rojas, he admitted to "recording females including the victim which was supported by video evidence on Juan's phone."

Rojas was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 8 p.m. Sunday, but bonded out approximately 24 hours later.

In court Monday, a judge ordered Rojas to have no contact with the victim, the Mall at Wellington Green, or any Forever 21 stores.