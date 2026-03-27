Wellington International terminates CEO amid battery complaint

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington International announced on Friday that it has terminated CEO Murray Kessler effective immediately.

The termination includes Equestrian Sports Production, LLC and its affiliated entities, as well as the management committee of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, the equestrian facility said.

Wellington International CEO terminated

The termination comes following an investigation into an incident involving Kessler that occurred in February.

"Upon learning of the matter, the organization acted immediately to support the employee who brought it forward. Consistent with company policies, steps were taken to ensure their safety and well-being. Following notification of the incident, the company initiated an independent investigation within 24 hours, demonstrating its commitment to a thorough and objective review," Wellington International said in a statement. "Any reports or suggestions to the contrary are inaccurate. Today’s announcement underscores Wellington International’s commitment to uphold the highest standards of professional conduct. This matter continues to be handled thoughtfully and responsibly, with the best interests of our team, patrons and community at heart."

According to an offense report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an employee filed a battery complaint against Kessler.

Kessler is not facing any criminal charges at this time.