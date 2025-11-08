WELLINGTON, Fla. — When you think of sports in Wellington, you probably think of the equestrian facility.

However, for the past five years, the USTA has hosted a national family tennis Tournament, bringing love, competition, and a grand prize.

Wellington hosts national family tennis tournament bringing generations together

"We like to say this is the Tournament that brings out the best in everybody in tennis,” said Chuck Gill, the director of tennis in the village of Wellington.

It brings out the best because you get to compete with the people you love the most.

The Family Tournament, presented by the U.S. Tennis Association, features groupings of grandparents and grandchildren, as well as parents and their children.

"The fun is really high, but the competition level is pretty high,” said Gill.

High-level competition best describes 21-year-old Kennedy and her 60-year-old opponent, John Herring, who say they may or may not exchange a little bit of trash talk.

"There is a little bit of that, there's definitely some emotion that comes out,” said John.

The emotions never take away from the fun of the Tournament for the duo who travel every year from Louisville, Kentucky, to try to win.

"We had a nice warmup, so we get to play our first match, and we got to play later in the day, so it's a big day for us,” said John.

For Melissa Tomas and her daughter, Larissa Sakamoto, who are from Palm Beach County, one day was a humbling experience. Nevertheless, they're having fun.

"It's really nice we get to play together, and it's our first national Tournament, and it's a new experience, we get to learn and have fun together,” said Sakamoto.

Our Kendall Hyde said to the duo:

Now I know my mom and I don't do well in competitive environments. Is today going better for you all than it would for my mom and me?

"It's, it's challenging. (laughs)"

