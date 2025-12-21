Wellington couple races to help 95 more kids before Christmas deadline

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington couple is racing against time to bring holiday magic to dozens more families in need across Palm Beach County.

Aimee and Paul Stern run an adopt-a-family program through the Moms Club of Wellington that spans Palm Beach County and across Florida.

This is their ninth year organizing the massive effort from their home, where volunteers drop off gifts that get wrapped, bagged and tagged by the Sterns and volunteers.

The program works to uphold the magic of the season. When kids tell Santa what they want for Christmas, the Sterns hope Santa can actually bring it to them, no matter their family's financial circumstances.

So far they've helped 37 families this year, but they still need support for 35 more families. That's about 95 kids who could go without gifts.

One family on their list is a nurse who cares for foster children and has six kids of her own to provide for.

The program has served several schools, different classrooms and community leaders through their adopt-a-family initiative.

The Sheriff's Department donated 15 bikes this year, and the program also provides grocery gift cards to families in need.

All gifts are given anonymously, with volunteers matching presents to each child's age and interests. The Sterns have their own team of elves who deliver everything directly to families.

With just two days left before their December 23 deadline, the Sterns are asking for Venmo and Zelle donations to fulfill the remaining holiday wish lists. 98% of their gifts have already been picked up, but they need more help for the remaining families.

The program collects gifts for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa to serve families of all backgrounds.