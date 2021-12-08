Watch
Village of Wellington informing residents about new golf course ordinance

A Wednesday meeting aims to teach residents about the new rules.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 08, 2021
WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington wants to make sure its residents are aware of the new golf cart ordinance that will soon be in effect.

The new golf cart ordinance takes effect March 28, 2022

On Wednesday night, a special meeting will be held online for residents who own a golf cart or have plans to buy one.

Participants will hear from village staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office regarding the new golf cart guidelines.

The meeting will also include an opportunity for residents to ask questions and address any concerns.

The webinar starts at 6 p.m. To register, click here.

