'Totally scammed': Wellington family concerned after Royal Caribbean cruise diverts trip to Haiti

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington family said they are frustrated and furious after Royal Caribbean changed their cruise itinerary to Haiti less than a week before they departed the United States.

The U.S. State Department placed Haiti on a Level 4 travel advisory, meaning it doesn’t recommend Americans travel to the country. The Federal Aviation Administration also banned U.S. air carriers from landing in the country after multiple planes were hit by gunfire earlier this month.

Yvette Avila said the warnings and restrictions from the federal government were the reason she didn’t originally book a cruise to Haiti. She said she was looking forward to celebrating her daughter’s 16th Birthday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but now she’s concerned to go on a trip costing her family thousands of dollars.

“We’ve overcome so much as a family and we’re supposed to celebrate that in, our roots in Puerto Rico,” Avila said. “I can’t believe Royal Caribbean is allowed to do this.”

She said Royal Caribbean will only refund the family their port fees and taxes if they cancelled the trip. Avila said she believes the company’s practice is unfair.

“In between doing the last minute things, we need to decide are we going to go,” she said. “Are we going to go? Are we going to compromise ourselves? Are my kids going to get kidnapped? Is something going to happen on the ship? Other people can take that chance. We just really don’t want to do that.”

WPTV reached out to Royal Caribbean, who told us it apologized to guests for the inconvenience. The company, based in Miami, said it had to modify the itinerary for Symphony of the Seas because of a technical issue at San Juan, but it believes traveling to Haiti is safe.

“The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority,” said a Royal Caribbean Group Spokesperson in an email. “Our Global Security and Intelligence Team continuously monitor the situation in Haiti. Currently, there are no changes to our planned itineraries.”

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard in San Juan said the Port of San Juan is open, but the pier for larger cruise ships like Symphony of the Seas has been damaged since April. He said the agency is waiting on the San Juan Cruise Port and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to meet certain conditions to reopen the pier in a press release.

“We understand the inconvenience of this matter, however, it is critical we ensure the safety of the port, the cruise ships and the thousands of people who operate on or visit the island through this port facility,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodriguez, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan and Captain of the Port – San Juan in the release. “My team stands ready to move ahead immediately once we receive the awaited studies from San Juan Cruise Port and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority.”

Yvette Avila said her family has been making payments on the cruise since April and the cancellation with no indication her trip could have been diverted. She said she thinks this is a scam to ensure the company’s resort in Haiti gets more traffic.

"I’m really disappointed that they are being allowed to do this to American consumers,” Avila said. “Like too bad. So sad. We’re taking your money anyway…totally scammed.”