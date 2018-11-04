More than a thousand FPL customers without power in Wellington

10:10 PM, Nov 2, 2018
8:23 AM, Nov 4, 2018

As of 10:45 p.m. 1,700 people are without power. Crews continue to work on restoring the power.

WELLINGTON, Fla. - UPDATE: As of 10:45 p.m. 1,700 people are without power. Crews continue to work on restoring the power.

EARLIER STORY:

About 2, 515 FPL customers are without power in Wellington Friday evening. 

The cause of the outage is believed to be weather-related.  

A power restoration specialist is currently in the area working to restore power. 

To check the status of the outage and restoration information, click here

 

