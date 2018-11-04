Partly Cloudy
As of 10:45 p.m. 1,700 people are without power. Crews continue to work on restoring the power.
EARLIER STORY:
About 2, 515 FPL customers are without power in Wellington Friday evening.
The cause of the outage is believed to be weather-related.
A power restoration specialist is currently in the area working to restore power.
