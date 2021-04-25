Temple B'Nai Jacob hosts unity education and graduation event

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A temple in Palm Beach County is educating the next generation.

On Sunday, Temple B'nai Jacob of Wellington hosted their first "unity day".

They celebrated the Israeli Independence Day and it was also the last day of the temple's religious school and leadership used the event to educate their students about Jewish and Israeli history as well as Israel's cooperation with the United States in the past and today.

“We are saying thank you today to the veterans, to the firefighters, to our police department and to all those who keep us safe and healthy,” said Rabbi Matan Peled.

“Get to know how brave America and Israel was in the Yom Kippur War,” said fourth grader Zoe Bruck.

The temple plans on making this an annual event.