Suspect faces 2 first-degree murder charges in shooting of man, woman

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after the fatal shooting of a man and woman in Wellington on Saturday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 10500 block of Galleria Street, a residential area, at 5:25 p.m.

They located a man and woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies learned that an altercation occurred between the suspect, Norman Scott, and the victims, resulting in Scott shooting both victims, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims wasn't given.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have assumed the investigation as a double homicide.

He was booked into the county jail at 2:17 p.m. Saturday.