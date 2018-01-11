Surveillance video records shots fired in Wellington

WPTV Webteam
4:48 AM, Jan 11, 2018
3 hours ago

 A normally quiet Wellington neighborhood was full of Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies overnight.

Law enforcement was called to a home after gunshots were reported in the 13700 block of Bottlebrush Court.

Law enforcement was called to a home after gunshots were reported in the 13700 block of Bottlebrush Court.

A neighbor sent WPTV home surveillance video where you can hear multiple shots fired.

Detectives told NewsChannel 5 that a man pointed a gun at his wife early Thursday morning. They said a few hours later the person surrendered without incident.

No one was hurt.

