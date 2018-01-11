Surveillance video records shots fired in Wellington

Partly Cloudy
A normally quiet Wellington neighborhood was full of Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies overnight.
Law enforcement was called to a home after gunshots were reported in the 13700 block of Bottlebrush Court.
A neighbor sent WPTV home surveillance video where you can hear multiple shots fired.
Detectives told NewsChannel 5 that a man pointed a gun at his wife early Thursday morning. They said a few hours later the person surrendered without incident.
No one was hurt.