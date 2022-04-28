Suicide awareness bench unveiled at Wellington High School

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A South Florida nonprofit organization, Josh's Benches for Awareness, has unveiled a new bench at Wellington High School.

The family started the nonprofit back in 2018 after losing their son, Josh, to suicide.

Since then, they have unveiled more than 80 awareness benches.

In 2020, they were able to expand the mission nationwide.

Wednesday, they were joined by local leaders and community members as they unveiled the newest bench.

It is the first awareness bench for the Palm Beach County School District.

The benches are designed to raise awareness for suicide prevention and to help erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

More of these awareness benches will be coming to other district schools in the future.

If you'd like to learn more, or donate, you can visit joshsbenches.com.