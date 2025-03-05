St. Michael Lutheran Church offering drive-thru Ash Wednesday blessings

WELLINGTON, Fla. — St. Michael Lutheran Church in Wellington is doing their drive-thru Ash Wednesday blessings. The church has been doing this for several years.

They told me that had more than 100 people last year. They held Ash blessing this morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm.

They will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m.

The drive-thru allows people with busy schedules and health problems to stick to their tradition of lent.

"I think it is very demonstrative of the fact that there are a lot of people of faith who really want to connect with their traditions and background, but just can't fit regular church into their lives," said Pastor A.J. Striffler.

This comes at a time as the Pope will not be doing Ash Wednesday services.

The Catholic Diocese of Palm Beach sent WPTV the following statement regarding the pope's recovery:

"We join with those all around the world in offering. Prayers to our Pope Francis, during his illness. We pray through blessed Mother, that he will receive the comfort, strength, and healing he needs in both body and spirit at this time."

Patty said it was first time at drive-thru, because she is currently battling a medical condition.

"I had to be able to find a drive -thru, because I have a medical compromise that at this particular date I can't go into a church to be surrounded by people," she said. "So, I am happy that I found one."