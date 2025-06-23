South Florida native named president and CEO of First National Bank Coastal Community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — First National Bank Coastal Community (FNBCC) is proud to announce the appointment of Shaun E. Williams as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Williams brings over 28 years of banking experience and a strong track record of leadership in commercial and residential lending, strategic growth, and community engagement.

Most recently, Williams served as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Vero Beach-based Marine Bank, where he helped expand the bank’s loan portfolio and led the integration of advanced lending technology to improve efficiency and customer experience.

“It’s an honor to lead a bank that believes in the power of relationships and local decision-making,” said Williams. “Over the next year, we will focus on growing our loan portfolio, expanding our South Florida presence, and elevating our brand across the communities we serve. Our competitive edge will be built on culture, empowerment, and a shared commitment to being more than a bank.”

Williams is one of the few bankers in the United States to hold both the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from the CCIM Institute and Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association – a rare combination that reflects a unique expertise across both commercial and residential real estate finance.

He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nova Southeastern University and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida Atlantic University. Williams also completed the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking administered by The Wharton School.

Williams currently serves as chairman of the HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital board of trustees, treasurer of the Florida CCIM Chapter East Coast District, and a board member of the Florida Bankers Educational Foundation.

As part of his vision for FNBCC, Williams will be launching local community advisory boards for each of the bank’s four South Florida offices, ensuring the bank remains closely connected to the needs and opportunities within the markets it serves.

About FNBCC

FNBCC was chartered in 1991 and opened its first banking center in Douglas, Georgia. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank had $503 million in assets and four South Florida locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. FNBCC is proud to serve as a true community bank, offering personalized service, local expertise and a deep commitment to the people and businesses in the community. For more information, visit www.fnbccfl.com.

