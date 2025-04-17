Residents say manure station expansion threatens Wellington’s equestrian lifestyle

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Aurora Rangel’s barn has been empty for six months.

The lifelong equestrian said she’s spending more than $20,000 a month to board her horses elsewhere — not because she’s leaving the sport, but because living next to a manure blending station has made her passion unbearable.

She’s concerned after WPTV obtained records showing the landowner, a well-known developer and horse show owner, is trying to expand the state and build a store selling hay and feed.

It’s at least the second time in two years Mark Bellissimo is facing pushback from the public on his plans to develop Wellington, most notably a plan to build a new showgrounds and houses in the Equestrian Reserve that sparked weeks of protests.

Rangel's barn with the manure blending facility in the background.

However, Bellissimo is no longer just an investor in a private company. Property records show his company owns the land, which he is trying to develop, and told WPTV his family member subleases the land.

WPTV couldn’t get in contact with Bellissimo’s son, Matthew, for his reason to expand his operations. However, his father’s company said in a justification statement that the project would “ensure the long-term survival of the local Equestrian Community by ensuring that the vast quantities of stall waste that is generated from the local horse population always has a place to go that is accessible to local horse and farm owners."

A quiet barn, a loud neighbor

Rangel’s property is next to the manure blending station, which she said started to operate years after her company bought the property in 2018. She said the noise and odor from the facility has made it difficult to pursue her passion.

“You get the odors, you get the traffic, you get the beeping,” Rangel said. “It’s nonstop."

The Palm Beach Point Property Owners Association recently sent a letter to the Wellington Village Council, urging them to weigh the negative impact on nearby property values, air quality, and traffic while considering the project.