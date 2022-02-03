Reports of active shooter near Renaissance Charter School in Wellington school unfounded, PBSO says

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating Thursday morning after receiving reports of an active shooter near Renaissance Charter School in Wellington, authorities said.

However, the reports turned out to be unfounded.

Deputies responded to the school, located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441, around 9:30 a.m., but found no evidence of a shooter. Authorities are still thoroughly searching the school as a precaution.

We received an active shooter call from Renaissance Charter School, which was unfounded. However, we’re still thoroughly searching. There’s a reunification location at Olympia Park, north of the school, behind Emerald Cove Elementary for parents who want to pick up their children pic.twitter.com/ZYRfznbFNw — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 3, 2022

If parents want to pick up their children, they can do so at Olympia Park, located at 9830 Stribling Way in Wellington, right behind Emerald Cove Elementary School.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.