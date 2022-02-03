Watch
Reports of active shooter near Renaissance Charter School in Wellington school unfounded, PBSO says

Parents can pick up children at Olympia Park, behind Emerald Cove Elementary School
Palm Beach County deputies respond to Renassiance Charter School, located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441 in Wellington, on Feb. 3, 2022.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Feb 03, 2022
WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating Thursday morning after receiving reports of an active shooter near Renaissance Charter School in Wellington, authorities said.

However, the reports turned out to be unfounded.

Deputies responded to the school, located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441, around 9:30 a.m., but found no evidence of a shooter. Authorities are still thoroughly searching the school as a precaution.

If parents want to pick up their children, they can do so at Olympia Park, located at 9830 Stribling Way in Wellington, right behind Emerald Cove Elementary School.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

