Power lines, trees, signs and more knocked down in Wellington

Posted at 1:20 AM, Sep 28, 2022
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Florida Power and Light crews are working overnight after strong winds damaged power lines in Wellington.

The significant damage could be indicative of straight line winds or even a possible tornado.

Most of South Florida is under a tornado warning as Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast.

There are currently over 5,000 homes without power in Palm Beach County.

The winds also snapped trees and knocked down signs and fences.

Keeping You Safe During Storms