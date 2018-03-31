President Trump visit this weekend won't thwart helicopter Easter egg drop in Wellington

UPDATE: A Wellington church announced Friday that a helicopter Easter egg drop this weekend won't be impacted by President Trump's visit to Palm Beach County this weekend.

The NewSound Church’s said after working with the FAA, the Secret Service agreed to provide an agent to ride in the helicopter with their pilot so that our Easter egg drop could continue as planned.

The Easter egg Hunt will occur Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 11:15 a.m. where the church said they will drop 40,000 eggs from a helicopter.

The egg hunt sold out in 48 hours, but they said they still have plenty of fun lined up for everyone to enjoy. We will have free bounce houses, face painting, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Food trucks in the area will be on hand for dinner on Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

Those interested in attending should meeting at 1000 Wellington Trace in Wellington.

Lead Pastor Josh Mauney said in a written statement, “We are so excited about the opportunity for our helicopter drop to continue as planned! We want to say a huge thank you to the FAA and the Secret Service for working to make this happen for us. This weekend at NewSound is going to be an amazing, safe, clean, and fun way to spend Easter with your family.”

EARLIER STORY:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A potential visit to Mar-a-Lago this weekend by President Donald Trump could thwart a church's plans to drop 40,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter.

RELATED: More President Trump coverage

NewSound Church in Wellington, Fla. has two helicopter egg drops lined up for Saturday and Sunday but an FAA notice posted online warns pilots that temporary flight restrictions will go into effect Thursday and remain through Sunday.

Church organizers told the Palm Beach Post they are holding out until the last minute. If the helicopter is grounded, they'll hide tens of thousands of treat-filled eggs the old fashioned way.

Generation Church had planned to drop about 50,000 eggs via helicopter over the field at Roger Dean Stadium last year, but were thwarted by the president's visit. This year, they're planning smaller eggs hunts.