Pedestrian killed in car crash while walking his dogs in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- A pedestrian died Saturday afternoon in Wellington after being struck by a car while he was walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says 74-year old John Stermer of Wellington was walking his dogs on the pedestrian sidewalk on Big Blue Trace Saturday afternoon.

According to PBSO, 74-year old Jason K. Carter of Wellington was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang southbound on Big Blue Trace and attempted to overtake the vehicle in front of him, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, at a high rate of speed.

Carter failed to reduce his speed or take evasive action to avoid a collision and the front of his Mustang violently impacted the rear of the Wrangler, causing the Wrangler to rotate and travel onto the sidewalk where it struck Stermer and his dogs.

Stermer succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

According to PBSO, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash with regards to the driver of the Mustang, Jason K. Carter.

Carter received minor injuries, the driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries and PBSO did not give details on the extent of injuries to the dogs.