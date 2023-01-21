PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

Teri Barbera, a PBSO spokesman, told PBSO one of the deaths is probably a suicide but further investigation is needed.

Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies responded the shooting in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, PBSO said. Upon arrival deputies located a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The agency described it as a double shooting/homicide.

PBFR in an inquiry told WPTV a person was having a medical emergency. The agency dispatched four units to the scene.

Detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this incident and there is no threat to the public, PBSO said.

Violent Crimes Division detectives arrived on scene to investigate further.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of deaths.

Olympic is a luxury resort style community on 832 acres located at Forest Hill Boulevard and SR 7/441.

