PBCFR rescue dog from house fire, no injuries reported

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responding to a house fire on Dec. 13, 2021.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 18:01:28-05

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Monday evening where the interior of the home was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire started at 5:51 p.m. at a two-story home on Bay View Way. 

Dramatic cellphone video shows fire fighters forcing entry into the home before extinguishing the fire, preventing the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

