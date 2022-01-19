New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Wellington

The Village of Wellington is teaming up with SynergyDx to offer free Covid-19 tests.

A new drive-thru site is opening on Wednesday and will be located at Wellington Green Park, 2175 Wellington Green Drive.

It will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Self-Swab PCR Tests will be available and patients can expect to have their results within 48 hours.

Tests are available for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients ages six months and older.

To ensure the health and safety of testing staff and community members, patients are encouraged to wear a face mask.