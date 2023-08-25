Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWellington

Actions

Man dies days after shooting in Wellington home

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, deputies say
PBSO badge
PBSO/Twitter
PBSO badge
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:20:25-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man who was shot in a Wellington home earlier this week has died from his injuries, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The shooting happened Monday just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Periwinkle Place.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said there was a large crowd outside the home when deputies arrived. Preliminary investigation revealed a gun was fired inside the home. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital by a friend and died on Friday.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

No word yet on what led to the shooting or if deputies are searching for a subject.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7